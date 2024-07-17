Picture this: you're out for a jog, but your underwear keeps riding up. Or, you're heading into a meeting after taking a walk on a hot day, and you feel sweaty around your groin. These everyday annoyances can threaten to ruin your day.

It's important to start your day with the best base layer. The right pair of underwear will support you and keep you feeling dry, comfortable and confident all day, taking you from meetings to happy hour. Whether you prefer to wear boxer briefs, long boxer briefs or trunks, Nike has the perfect pair of men's underwear with the features to fit your needs.