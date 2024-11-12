Official Air Jordan 4 sizing guide and tips
Buying guide
Here's what you need to know about sizing when buying this timeless Air Jordan Retro.
Few models within sneaker culture hold iconic status like the Air Jordan 4 Retro. Launched in 1989, this timeless silhouette has transcended its basketball roots to become a staple in streetwear and fashion. Finding the right fit is important, especially given its construction techniques and materials that were used to reflect the era as well as its specific design elements. Here's everything you need to know for men- and women-based sizing to ensure you get the right size and best fit out of the Air Jordan 4 Retro.
What is my size in the Jordan 4?
- The Air Jordan 4 Retro generally fits true to size for standard foot shapes, but going half a size up is recommended if you have a wider foot.
- Loose lacing can help achieve a more relaxed fit, especially during the break-in period.
- For the Air Jordan 4 Retro SB or Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Reimagined', true to size is recommended for both standard and wide feet.
Women's sizing: true to size but with a twist
For women's sizing, the Air Jordan 4 Retro generally fits true to size, although the toe box tends to be tighter than in some other sneakers. If you have a standard foot shape, you should feel comfortable in your usual size, but if you have wider feet or if you're accustomed to roomier footwear, try going up half a size. This adjustment can make all the difference in ensuring comfort throughout the day, especially if you plan to wear your Jordans for extended periods of time.
Men's sizing: a slight variation
For men's sizing, the Air Jordan 4 Retro fits true to size as well, but many find that it's narrower at the metatarsals in the forefoot. If you typically wear a C or D width, consider going up half a size for that extra bit of room. Sizing up will help alleviate any discomfort, particularly in the forefoot area, allowing you to fully enjoy the Jordan 4 without feeling restricted.
Introducing the Air Jordan 4 Retro SB
It's essential to remember that the Air Jordan 4 Retro was designed in 1989, and the construction techniques and materials used reflect this era.
To accommodate the modern wearer, adjustments were made for the spring 2023 release of the Air Jordan 4 Retro SB version. The pattern modifications in the SB version aimed to create a more accommodating fit, particularly in the forefoot area, allowing for greater comfort during wear. For all Air Jordan 4 Retro SB versions, true to size is recommended.
Tips for a comfortable fit
If you're finding ways to achieve that perfect fit, consider these tips:
- Loose lacing: one effective way to enhance comfort with an easier entry into the shoe is to loosen the lacing. This allows for greater flexibility and can accommodate a wider range of foot shapes without putting unnecessary pressure on your foot. If you're finding the toe box particularly snug, try loosening the laces a bit more than you typically would.
- Insoles and socks: experimenting with different insoles or socks can also change the fit. Thinner socks may provide a looser fit, while thicker socks can fill in any extra space, making the shoe feel more secure and snug. Consider your activity as well—if you're wearing them for casual outings, you might prefer a looser fit.
- Break-in period: like many classic sneakers, the Air Jordan 4 Retro may require a short break-in period. Wear them around the house or for short outings to help the materials soften and contour to your foot's shape. This can make a significant difference in how the shoe feels over time.