Jordan Brand launches Air Jordan 2 silhouette honouring basketball legend Howard "H" White

Jordan Brand launches Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings honouring Howard "H" White
Product news
The limited-edition shoe is inspired by H's storied career with the Jordan Brand and his contributions to the global basketball community.
Original content published: 1 June 2023
What to know:
- To honour Howard "H" White's impact on the game of basketball, Jordan Brand is launching the limited-edition Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings.
- The Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings will be released on 10 June on the SNKRS App.
To honour Howard "H" White's ongoing impact on the sport of basketball, Jordan Brand has released a limited-edition Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings, inspired by his career. A favourite of H, the special Air Jordan 2 release was crafted to the original 1987 design specs, including the shoe's shape and fit.
Paying homage to Kecoughtan High School, where H got his start playing basketball, the shoe features white, green and black—the school's colours. This basketball programme served as a formative experience for H: he would go on to become a standout point guard at the University of Maryland and later an NBA draft pick, before knee injuries caused him to end his basketball career.
Now the vice president of Jordan Brand Affairs, H has been a leader and mentor with the Jordan Brand for years. He co-created Jordan Brand Wings, a global programme that provides education and mentorship opportunities for youth.
(Related: Jordan Brand launches Tatum 1 signature shoe)
The upper quarter panel of the shoe features a hand-sketched wings graphic. The lower quarter panel and upper are made from durable, premium leather.
The heel of the shoe is constructed with a translucent finish, featuring a gold foil "H" logo, a nod to H's university jersey and the idea of setting a gold standard for achievement. The lace tips contain the words "Power" and "Belief", qualities H has brought to Jordan Brand.
A key player in laying the foundation for the brand's community programming, H co-created the Jordan Brand Wings initiative in 2015. The programme helps youths gain access to higher education through scholarships, guidance and mentorship.
Coinciding with the launch of the Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings this year, the brand welcomes the Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Class of 2027, which celebrates 38 driven students across Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, Chicago, Philadelphia and Charlotte. This is the largest cohort of North America Wings Scholars to date.
Release date: The Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings will be released on 10 June 2023 on the SNKRS App.