Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Force 1 Toggle SE

      Baby/Toddler Shoes

      S$109

      The Nike Force 1 Toggle SE is everything we could ask for. They have the classic leather feel of one of our all-time favourites: the Air Force 1. A toggle closure system updates them just for kids and makes them easy to get on and off in a jiffy. Quick, simple and steeped in throwback Nike history. They'll be an instant fave for any young sneakerhead.

      • Colour Shown: Yellow Ochre/Pearl White/Bright Crimson/Summit White
      • Style: DQ0366-700

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Force 1 Toggle SE.