The F.C. Barcelona Away Top gives you the same look as your favourite players. Sweat-wicking technology is lightweight and breathable to help keep you dry while you're warming up for the match. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the F.C. Barcelona Away.