      Sustainable Materials

      F.C. Barcelona Away

      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top

      S$89

      The F.C. Barcelona Away Top gives you the same look as your favourite players. Sweat-wicking technology is lightweight and breathable to help keep you dry while you're warming up for the match. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Obsidian/Club Gold
      • Style: DN4018-452

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

