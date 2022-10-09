Skip to main content
      Nike ESC

      Women's Jumper

      S$439.90
      S$549
      19% off

      Black
      Dark Grey

      There's beauty in imperfections. We crafted this mid-weight jumper with nested textures and a loose-knit construction to celebrate the irregularities that yield stunning results. Relief jacquard details break up the ribbed design, adding shape and highlighting the meticulous craftsmanship.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DN4061-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5' 9" (175cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

