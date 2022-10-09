Get back to the past with these coveted retros. Celebrating the '85 original, they bring back the shape that started the off-court revolution. With classic details and throwback hoops flair, they let you channel vintage style back onto the streets. The padded, high-top collar means you can take your game anywhere—in comfort.
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk High 85.