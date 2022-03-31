Styled for the '70s.Loved in the '80s.Classic in the '90s.Ready for the future.The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature now delivers a timeless design made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.We replaced the leather upper, an environmentally intensive material, with an unbelievably crisp, partially recycled synthetic leather.
4 Stars
Mockler73 - 31 Mar 2022
Absolutely love my trainers the two colour contrast is epic
Y333 - 20 Mar 2022
It’s a nice shoe but nothing more than that. Have a cheap feeling and also look kinda cheap. Size up a bit.
Nozza - 06 Mar 2022
Good quality and great price. Fits well. Size 5 was actually a size 5