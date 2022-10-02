Once you take a few strides in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you'll never look at your favourite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance. A thick, lightweight support system marries the 2 worlds of comfort and speed in holy running matrimony. Enjoy the greatest energy return of all our racing shoes while you chase your personal bests.
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
4.3 Stars
kg319 - 02 Oct 2022
Speedy but not very durable New PR at the Berlin marathon, but proof the shoe sole tore off during the first run.. Disappointing that it didn’t last even 50k
EmmaA946180963 - 29 Sept 2022
Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!
12255711052 - 18 Sept 2022
Tried it this weekend on a 5k run. So smooth and soft. At the end checked data comparing to my other Nike collection and it was my fastest. I didn’t even try to be fast.