      Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty ®

      Men's Shoes

      S$229

      Let myth become reality and step into a world of rainbows and sunshine with the Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. From the custom-moulded Hello Kitty heel to her red bow on the tongue, your favourite super-cute cartoon character joins your journey.

      • Colour Shown: University Blue/White/Light Crimson/Black
      • Style: DV3770-400

      Reviews (5)

      4 Stars

      • So cute sneakers

        ArseniyP923876040 - 06 Aug 2022

        Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10

      • A cute take on my childhood

        8812698252 - 04 Jul 2022

        So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.

      • I AM IN LOVE! MY NEW FAVORITE SHOES!

        de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 Jun 2022

        these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.

      Limited to (1) pair per consumer