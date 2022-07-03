Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Men's Shoes

      S$199.90
      S$245
      18% off

      Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit, while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.

      • Colour Shown: White/Green Apple/Tour Yellow/Black
      • Style: DQ3429-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Summer time

        4744800152 - 04 Jul 2022

        Clean look great summer colorway. Definitely a cop!