Your little adventurer will love exploring the outdoors in the Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE. This special edition of our kid-sized AM90 encourages discovery and play through nature. Unearth all the fun details we tucked into these durable shoes, like the mushroom-inspired print above the midsole. Can your kid spot it?
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE.