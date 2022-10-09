Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Kukini SE

      Men's Shoes

      S$179.90
      S$225
      20% off

      Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy fabric hugs your foot, while the caged support system adds a sporty finish inspired by '90s ski suits. Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.

      • Colour Shown: White/Lemon Venom/Aurora Green/Black
      • Style: DV1902-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Kukini SE.