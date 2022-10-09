Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

      Women's Shoes

      S$225

      Take to the streets in a lemony-fresh twist on the classic Air Force 1. The Coconut Milk upper and Lemon Wash outsole create a vintage effect that pairs perfectly with the thoroughly modern Air cushioning and jelly Swoosh logo. Whether you love it for the references to the past or the tech of today, slip into these for an era of style all your own.

      • Colour Shown: Coconut Milk/Lemon Wash/Pale Vanilla/Light Bone
      • Style: DO9456-100

