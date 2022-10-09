Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

      Men's Shoes

      S$159.90
      S$199
      19% off

      White/Coconut Milk/Pale Vanilla
      Light Bone/Tumbled Grey/Coconut Milk/Pale Vanilla

      The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX. This b-ball original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: classic hoops construction, crisp leather and the perfect details to make heads turn.

      • Colour Shown: Light Bone/Tumbled Grey/Coconut Milk/Pale Vanilla
      • Style: DC8894-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX.

        More Info

        Limited to (1) pair per consumer