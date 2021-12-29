The Nike Academy Team Backpack is a durable design built to hold it all. Designated pockets for your phone and ball help keep you organised, while padded straps let you comfortably carry your gear.
Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
5 Stars
Kamatozzza - 29 Dec 2021
Quality is good I will recommwnd this backpack ))))
A R. - 11 Nov 2021
I like the color combination coz it could be seen even in dark area at night.coz of hi-vis color
Angel - 02 Jun 2021
I bought this bag for a friend and he absolutely loves it