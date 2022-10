The Air Jordan 1 was a historic step forward in basketball footwear and the low-cut version of the iconic silhouette continues to further its legacy. Featuring the classic clipped Air Jordan wings logo and Nike Air, the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Starfish' is rich in heritage, but it's now coming in a flavourful orange, black and white make-up. Its standout colourway and low-cut profile makes this a unique AJ1 for summertime and autumn fits.

SKU: CZ0775-801