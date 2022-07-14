S$285.00

Crossing fashion with sport, London-based designer Martine Rose merges classic formalwear with the renowned look of Nike Shox. Born out of a desire to outfit football in a relevant, elevated and contemporary fashion, it steps beyond boundaries by fusing opposites—the quintessential dress shoe with the fast-paced look of the football boot. Lending her magic to the iconic Shox just as the UEFA Women's EURO tournament unfolds, Martine Rose introduces the Nike Shox MR4, lifting the columns into a heel, elongating the foot and chiselling the toe for an extra-bold aesthetic that taps into her visionary design language and inclusive, optimistic ethos. Crisp, synthetic leather with embossed padding (and the perfect shine), piping and colour overtly draws from football's material palate, while the easy-to-slip-on mule design enriches your on-foot experience. The result: a game-winning look that's as disruptive as it is revolutionary.

SKU: DQ2401-001