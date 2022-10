Whenever KD steps onto the court, everyone in the arena—from the fans, to the coaches and even the opposing players—gets the chills. Fans love his game, the coaches love his frame and defenders, well, they're just left scared and in the cold whenever KD drives by them. Harness KD's influence and represent his love for the game with this cooled-out, multi-colour make-up of the latest KD 14. Icy graphics and an icy outsole complete this style.