Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews both on and off the court.

Now, the university hoops OG returns with seasonal colour-blocking and premium ingredients. This pair wasn't made from fruit, but its flavouring brings back memories of those crisp autumn days with changing leaves all around us. Styling these sneakers will be just as sweet.