The original cross-trainer is back to true form with a rare reissue of white, Medium Grey and Midnight Navy. Not seen since the late '80s, the classic colours let you cross between the suburbs and city centre without a glitch. The forefoot strap adds slick, retro appeal, while soft leather breaks in easily and contrasts against tumbled leather on the Swoosh for a perfect finish. If that's not enough, Air cushioning brings tried-and-tested comfort wherever you are. So where will you take your Trainers?

SKU: DM0521-101