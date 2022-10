The Air Jordan 1 continues to reinvent itself as the pinnacle of retro sneaker lore with another refresh to its timeless silhouette. Covered in energetic Volt, an electric colour made famous by classic Nike shoes, the Air Jordan 1 "Volt" is the perfect bridge between sport and fashion. White and black accents throughout make the head-turning, neon contrast more pronounced, while the cracked leather gives it a premium finish.

SKU: 555088-702