THE PANTS AND TIGHTS SHOP

COMPARE NIKE TRAINING PANTS AND TIGHTS

COMPARE TRAINING

NIKE BLISS A stretchy, slim fit gives you great mobility and
versatile coverage, from warm-ups to vinyasa flows. Best for yoga, barre and pilates.

“I’LL THROW THESE ON AFTER HOT YOGA. THEY MAKE
A GREAT LIGHTWEIGHT COVER-UP WHILE MY BODY
TEMPERATURE COMES DOWN.” – Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso

RISE LOW MID HIGH

LENGTH CAPRI CROP FULL

FIT LOOSE SKINNY TIGHT

Mesh-lined pockets for easy storage

Lightweight Dri-FIT fabric with 4-way stretch mobility

High-rise waist lays flat and smooth

NIKE LEGENDARY Pick your favourite rise and feel compression that gives
you locked-in comfort, from burpees to downward dog. Best for strength training, circuits and yoga.

“I RELY ON THE LEGENDARY FOR EVERY WORKOUT.
THEY’RE SO VERSATILE THAT I CAN EASILY WEAR
THEM FROM THE GYM TO THE STREET.” – Nike Master Trainer Flor Beckmann

RISE LOW MID HIGH

LENGTH CAPRI CROP FULL

FIT LOOSE SKINNY TIGHT

Waistband tilts up for flattering coverage

Nike Power fabric for compression and support

Body-mapped seams enhance mobility

NIKE ZONED SCULPT Known for a best-butt-ever fit, this seamless construction
hugs your core and puts compression where you need it. Best for cardio, hot yoga and HIIT workouts.

“I FEEL STRONG THE SECOND I PUT THESE ON.
THE HIGH WAIST HELPS ME FOCUS ON MY FORM
AND FEEL READY TO SWEAT WITH PURPOSE.” – Nike Master Trainer Eva Redpath

COMING SOON

RISE LOW MID HIGH

LENGTH CAPRI CROP FULL

FIT LOOSE SKINNY TIGHT

High waistband for core awareness and coverage

Seamless compression zones support muscles

Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable

