RUN 8:
MILE MUNCHERONCE AGAIN, IT’S TIME TO GO LONG.
That’s right —you’re going to be eating some miles this week. This is your milestone run,
and you’ll be going farther than you’ve ever gone before. Crush those goals.
WHAT TO EXPECTThis is your Long Run. The goal is going the distance, and your pace should be comfortable
enough to sustain more miles than ever before. You’re building up your endurance with each
extra step you take.
WORKOUTFind your farthest run in the Nike+ Running App, and then set out to beat it. Whether you go five more
minutes or five more miles, you should feel good. This isn’t about speed; it’s about outrunning your best self.
Focus on going the distance, and recover when you need to.
TIPNeed some motivation to go the distance? Imagine the farthest run you’ve logged in the app belongs to
your arch-nemesis, and you have to beat it. We know it’s weird, but every runner has a competitive streak,
and tapping into that side of yourself can help you dig a little deeper. Don’t quit until you surpass
your rival’s farthest stretch and you will finish the run a better version of yourself.
NEXT RUN: TRACK ATTACKYou’re ready to hit the track. That (400 meter) oval is for real runners.
And you belong out there with the rest of them.