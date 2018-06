THE RUNNERS

How do you measure someone's potential to do something that no one has ever



done before? Something that unequivocally changes the way we think of human ability?



These are the questions Nike's science team had to answer in finding the runners to challenge



the two-hour marathon mark. Bringing together the brightest minds in physiology, running and



athletic performance, the team developed a battery of tests to identify not just the world's



fastest runners, but those who could be even faster.







After the tests, three runners stood out as capable of breaking the two-hour barrier:



Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea.



Three different countries and three vastly different journeys were brought together to



find the fastest way to 26.2.