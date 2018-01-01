KIDS' RUNNING SHOE GUIDE

NIKE MAKES RUNNING SHOES RIGHT FOR KIDSEach and every shoe is engineered to fit the
needs of young runners' feet. Shoes are designed
to accommodate how the foot moves while running.
Cushioning protects against impact and
adds comfort during runs.
WHY IS FIT IMPORTANT?Proper fit is crucial for running shoes. Every time
a kid's foot hits the ground, it expands in width
and length. Shoes must have room for this
expansion, but not so much that they slide
around when walking, running or moving.
Running shoes should provide arch support
while also adding cushion and stability.
WHY DOES FLEXIBILITY MATTER? Adequate flexibility allows feet to move naturally
and comfortably. Flexible shoes mirror the
motion of barefoot feet. Nike running shoes are
built with flexibility in mind to promote healthy
development of strong feet.
FIVE TIPS FOR A GREAT FITFinding the perfect fit can be challenging, especially
with rapidly growing feet. Keep these five things in
mind to find a fit that's just right.
Shop for running shoes at
the end of the day, when
feet are at their largest.
Measure and determine
fit while wearing running
socks or the type of
socks that will be worn
with the shoes.
Foot size may vary, so
measure both feet while
standing. If one's larger,
fit according to the
bigger size.
Allow for a half inch of
wiggle room from the end of
the longest toe to the end of
the shoe. Toes should be
able to move freely.
Heels should be snug. If they
pull up and out of the shoe,
blisters may occur. Walk
around in the shoe and ask
how it feels.
THE NIKE KIDS' RUNNING SHOE COLLECTIONFrom responsive cushioning and stability, to a natural feel
that allows flexibility, we've got a range of shoes that make
running faster, easier and more comfortable.
RUN STRONGERNATURAL & FLEXIBLEThese shoes are designed for natural
motion. Feet move freely from toe-off to
landing, helping kids run strong.