The Mercurial Vapor IX not only starred in the
‘Vapor Trail’ spot starring CR7, it debuted the
Nike Speed Control texture, which increased
friction for control at speed while providing a
comfortable, locked-down fit.
The Mercurial Vapor IX CR SE told the story
of another outstanding season for Cristiano.
One La Liga title, 60 goals and the first player
to score against all 19 La Liga teams only tell
half the story - the rest is immortalized on
the boot.
Created to reflect Mercurial’s speed and
style, the Mercurial Vapor VIII stood out from
the first minute as players like Cristiano
Ronaldo blazed a goal-scoring trail through
Europe’s crowning tournament.
Designed with a new traction system
featuring twin studs at the back and an
asymmetric design for quick release from
turf, the Mercurial Vapor VIII also featured
a thinner, more responsive Teijin
Microfiber upper.
A signature boot, a familiar stage. Cristiano
Ronaldo marked the debut of his signature
CR Mercurial Superfly III with a strike in the
biggest club game of them all: El Clasico.
Many claimed they were “Superfly” but only
those wearing the Mercurial Vapor Superfly III
could truly make that claim. Created with NIKE
SENSE adaptive traction, a carbon-fiber
chassis and Nike Flywire technology, the
unmistakable graphic heel treatment was the
last detail defenders saw.