Everything you need to gear up for a triathlon
Buying guide
When it comes to competing in a triathlon, preparation fuels performance. Make sure you've got these items to hit every event strong.
Whether you're doing a sprint triathlon or a full Ironman, being ready for each part of a multisport race can be tricky. The transition between swimming, cycling and running events can be challenging for veterans and newcomers alike. Putting effort into prep for those transitions can save precious minutes—ensuring you have what you need to race.
Here are some specific items to consider:
Clothing options
What you wear will depend on the weather—for example, you should wear more layers in an autumn triathlon compared with one held at the peak of summer temps—but it helps to consider investing in options you can wear in more than one event, according to USATF-certified coach Timothy Miller, MD, sports medicine doctor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. That way, you don't have to change clothes from running to cycling or vice versa. Here are some picks that are sweat-wicking and performance-forward:
Nike AeroSwift Vest
Lightness and breathability are crucial, particularly for warm-weather races, and the Nike AeroSwift Vest for women and for men is designed for racing. The lightweight, smooth top uses Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology to help you stay dry and open holes throughout the fabric provide targeted ventilation as you move.
Nike Rise 365 Top and Nike One Classic
Tank tops and vests can be ideal for sweaty races, but when you're trying to layer or there are chilly moments in a triathlon, that's when a pick like the Nike Rise 365 top for men and Nike One Classic for women can come in handy. The Rise 365 is breathable and lightweight, and Nike took runner feedback into account for the current version—placing ventilation into high-heat zones on the front panel so you can keep cool on your run but stay comfortable during transition times. With the Nike One Classic, the lightweight and silky-smooth fabric dries quickly and moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation.
Nike AeroSwift Half-Leggings and Nike Universa
Transitioning from running to cycling is easier if you have the same lower-body coverage for each. How about some half-leggings? The Nike AeroSwift Half-Leggings for men and the Nike Universa biker shorts for women are both designed for racing and have Nike Dri-FIT technology for sweat-wicking. The AeroSwift offers a brief liner for support, extra pockets around the waist to help stash a key or card and ventilation for comfort. The Universa has an extra-wide waistband to prevent rolling, pinching and sliding—a big plus if you're using them in multiple events—and the sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable.
Shoe choices
Miller says some people save time by clipping their shoes into the bike pedals before the race, which allows them to slip their feet into the pedals during the transition. Or you could wear your running shoes on your bike—another time-saver. If that's your strategy, it's helpful to choose shoes based on the distance you're running. Here are suggestions from Andrew Bumbalough, Nike running product line manager, based on the most common triathlon disciplines and the length of the running portion for each.
Sprint (5K run): Nike Streakfly
Because of the short distance, you can focus more on speed than endurance and for that goal, the Nike Streakfly is a standout for both women and men. The Streakfly is Nike's lightest racing shoe, with a full-length ZoomX midsole that provides optimal lightweight responsiveness. An ultra-thin knit upper offers comfort and support, and extra reinforcement in the forefront is designed for stability.
Olympic distance (10K run): Vaporfly 3
The 10K can be challenging as a distance since you can be faster than a marathon pace, but you still need the endurance for all those miles. Because of those factors, the Nike Vaporfly 3 for men and women is a solid choice. Specifically designed for middle-type distances as well as marathons, the Vaporfly has a carbon-fibre Flyplate, which provides secure support but still allows for plenty of propulsion. The ZoomX foam running from heel to toe unlocks even more energy return than previous models, so you get a bouncy, springy feel. The Vaporfly 3 can also be a reliable option for the sprint and Ironman distances.
Ironman (26.2-mile run): Alphafly 3
Running a marathon is challenging enough, but with an Ironman, you're adding cycling and swimming, so robust endurance is crucial. The Nike Alphafly 3 for men and women can be a boon since it was built for marathon and long-distance road racing. You have the ZoomX foam, Flyknit upper and curved carbon plate, as well as the Air Zoom technology that delivers a propulsive ride that's built for movement efficiency. Plus, this is Nike's lightest Alphafly ever, delivering all the cushioning and energy return without the weight.
Other must-haves
With your clothing and shoes dialled in, you can focus on other components of your gear bag and a good mix will have these, says USATF-certified coach Amie Dworecki of Running with Life:
- Cycling helmet: surprisingly, this is often forgotten in the shuffle of getting ready, according to Dworecki. That's a huge problem since they're required for racing—which means if you don't have a local shop nearby, you could be disqualified before you even start.
- Tyre-changing supplies: having a kit handy is important, but so is knowing how to use it with speed, Dworecki says. She suggests practising a tyre patch or change a few times before race day.
- Waterproof bag with your info: that includes race information, ID and emergency contacts.
- Sunglasses: even if you don't wear these while running, you'll want them while cycling, Dworecki says. "Worn on the bike to keep out glare and debris, these can be kept inside your helmet, so you remember to access them at the right time", she suggests.
- Goggles and swimming cap: these are optional, but the latter makes you more aerodynamic in the water and the former is very helpful when there are numerous swimmers. "It can feel like you're swimming in a washing machine, depending on the race", says Miller. "You might be fine without goggles when you're swimming alone, but if there are people splashing all around you, especially if it's sunny outside, you'll want goggles".
- Towel: you can air-dry after the swim if the weather is warm enough, but if it's cooler, you may want to stash a towel at your next stage so you don't start that event feeling chilled.
- Anti-chafe cream or spray: this can help you avoid friction hot spots. You may not use this during training, so it's possible you think you won't need it during the race, Dworecki says—but it can be a boon for helping you avoid discomfort.
- Hydration and mid-race fuel: even on an Ironman with numerous water stations, many experienced racers carry a hydration pack and some type of carbohydrate option like energy gels.
- Transition bag: this is what you'll be putting into bag check, so load it with your gear, including what you need after the race. That can include an additional pair of socks, sun cream, an instant ice pack, dry shoes or sandals and lip balm. It's also helpful to put some duplicate items to use for the race as backups. That might be a swimming cap and goggles, another pair of sunglasses or even a second swimsuit.
Most of all? If possible, practise with what you'll use on race day, Miller suggests. Race day will always bring surprises, he says, such as more swimmers around you than anticipated or a minor bike issue that costs you a few minutes to fix. The more you can throw yourself into practice scenarios—especially the transitions between events—the better prepped you'll be once you hit the start line.
Words by Elizabeth Millard