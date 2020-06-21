Trained Podcast: Kevin Love

Hosted by Ryan Flaherty with guest, NBA All-Star, Kevin Love
Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's "Trained" podcast series explores the cutting-edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.
In this episode, we're talking to Kevin Love, the power forward of the Cleveland Cavaliers. When Kevin was drafted into the NBA in 2008, he needed to find a way to handle the physical and mental demands of playing at the pro level. Today, Kevin isn't just a five-time NBA All-Star or a 2016 NBA champion—he's also an avid practitioner and an advocate for mental health. By incorporating yoga into his daily training routine, Kevin has come to understand the mind-body connection—that taking time to breathe, to meditate, to set an intention, no matter how small, can have a huge impact on all facets of fitness.
"Yoga teaches me mentally to live with a certain hurt. If you get to a spot, and it's really tough, you have to learn to live in that moment, to breathe and think in that moment. I think all of those things can be applicable to what I do on the basketball court".
Kevin Love