Perfect Forward Lunge Form: Step-By-Step

If you're a beginner, start by nailing your form (again, more on this soon). Start with 2 or 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Aim to perform quality reps—that means move slowly and maintain control—with just your body weight. If you're more advanced, you should still do a quick form check, then you can add weight, increase the number of reps and sets, and add variations to up the intensity.



Regardless of what your workout is, spend a few minutes beforehand doing mobilisation drills to open up your hips and activation drills to engage your glutes, which will prime your muscles and improve your range of motion.