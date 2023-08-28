6 outfit ideas for socks with sandals
Styling tips
Give your sandals a little extra cushion (and flair) with a cute pair of socks.
Real talk: is it OK to wear socks with sandals? While the combination may have once been the go-to look for, say, a weekend of camping, the duo have more recently transformed into a surprisingly cool match-up.
And though you may be used to showing off your toes during sandal season, perhaps it's time to consider another way to wear this comfortable footwear. Socks add an extra level of comfort and cosiness and help keep blisters at bay.
Socks with sandals—whether they be the sporty, VELCRO® kind or a simple pair of slides—is the kind of footwear union that may quickly become a go-to outfit hack. It's a minimal effort, maximum impact pairing for easy weekend activities, laid-back hikes or cosy afternoons spent on the sofa.
Wearing socks with sandals: 6 ways to create a chic look
1. Keep things relaxed
Weekend coffee runs or casual brunches call for laid-back looks that freshen up comfortable, sporty pieces. Layering a button-down over a tee is an effortless combination—and can easily be donned with a pair of worn-in canvas trousers (you can try shorts, instead, if the temperature calls for it).
Add VELCRO® all-terrain sandals, black crew socks and a casual baseball cap and you've got an idyllic fit for getting ice cream or lemonade with friends.
2. Sporty touch
Football shirts can act as an unexpected, unique (and sweat-wicking) alternative to a conventional tee. Lean into the active vibe and style the look with a comfortable-yet-cute tennis skirt.
Platform sandals add a fashion-forward touch, especially when worn with a pair of classic white crew socks. Try wearing this out for a shopping trip, for instance. The white-on-white combo will especially pop as you saunter past shopfront windows.
3. Cool and cosy
Some days are meant for ordering a takeaway and hanging out on the sofa. When one of those days arrives, reach for a pair of wide-leg joggers, a cropped cotton tank top and a comfy pair of cushioned socks.
When the takeaway arrives, have a pair of comfortable slides at the ready to slip on and complete the look. Soft blue socks and beige slides strike a balance between bold and neutral.
4. Post-game vibes
After a weekend basketball game or a casual football game, swap your game shoes for a pair of cushioned slides. That extra comfort will surely be appreciated as you grab a post-workout snack (or a celebratory meal) with teammates. An eye-catching pair of Dri-FIT shorts and a Dri-FIT tank top will help wick away sweat while you relax post-sweat sesh.
5. Splash of tie-dye
You can enjoy a summer afternoon of tie-dyeing socks and tees, or you can simply choose to pick up a few stylish tie-dye pieces to add to your look. Whether you're meeting a friend for a weeknight dinner or doing a little shopping, try wearing tie-dyed socks and sandals with a fitted mini dress and a coordinated pink sweatshirt for a volume-up fit.
6. Good as gold
Yoga class outfits can get a refresh by adding a touch of glimmering gold. Platform sandals and colour-coordinated crew socks are the playful accents that can help to take an elastane look from the yoga studio to the café for a post-flow smoothie. Throw on a warm, fleecy jacket and a tie-dye bucket hat to weather the elements (or the air conditioning).
Words by Aemilia Madden