Behind some visually impaired runners are running pacers

Sometimes, they take Youyou up the embankment and let him face the wind coming off the sea. They break through the safety barriers so he can feel the adrenalin surging through him. Once it's there, they take another step and then run for a while.



In physics, when sound waves of the same wavelength meet, they resonate at the same frequency and cause stronger oscillations. In Youyou, Yachi, Yao Ying and Xiao Yu'er, this resonance has occurred. If they keep running together like this, what else will they experience? No matter how much progress is made, what exciting competitions await, running has allowed them to connect and head into the unknown together, which in itself is a great achievement.