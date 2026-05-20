Introducing the Nike ACG Zegama Hike: Tough on the Trail, Gentle on the Feet

Introducing the Nike ACG Zegama Hike: A Lightweight Performance Hiking Boot
Product News
Durable and protective yet responsive and lightweight like your favourite running shoe, the ACG Zegama Hike combines the best of both worlds.
- The ACG Zegama Hike sets a new standard for modern hiking footwear that is not only durable, comfortable and supportive, but also lightweight and responsive.
- The Zegama Hike was developed specifically for outdoor athletes desiring lighter hiking footwear that is comfortable and protective for long hikes in all seasons and conditions.
- The Nike Zegama Hike was developed with innovative performance technologies, from stacked foam construction and a best-in-class fit system to its Vibram® Megagrip outsole for reliable traction on all surfaces.
- The Nike ACG Zegama Hike will be released in July 2026 at AllConditionsGear.com and select retail locations.
If you love the lightweight feeling and responsiveness of the rugged Nike ACG Zegama for trail running but need a shoe specifically for hiking, the time has come. All Conditions Gear (ACG) is releasing the Zegama Hike, a performance hiking boot that feels like a lightweight running shoe and that is bound to become your go-to for long days on the trail.
Incorporating ACG's groundbreaking performance technology for hiking footwear, the Zegama Hike keeps wearers feeling protected and stable regardless of the surface, weather condition or obstacle they encounter. At the same time, the shoe also feels lightweight and comfortable for all-day demanding hikes—proving that a hiking shoe does not have to be heavy and bulky.
"Zegama Hike is disruptive for all the right reasons, bringing the best of Nike innovation into hiking and delivering a holistic system that puts the athlete's needs at the centre", says Brenden McAleese, ACG Footwear director. "ACG is doing what the brand does best: dreaming up performance gear wrapped in ACG-only magic".
Inside the Zegama Hike's Innovative Design
The ever-evolving needs of outdoor athletes were at the heart of the Zegama Hike's design, satisfying their need for durable and protective hiking shoes that are comfortable to wear all day.
To get the most accurate insights in shaping construction and design, ACG teamed up with athletes all over the world to test the Zegama Hike in real-world conditions for durability, consistent performance and fit. From all-day hikes in places like Oregon and the Swiss Alps to excursions with running clubs and college athletes in various cities, the Zegama Hike was put to the test.
With insights gained from testing, developers fine-tuned the Zegama Hike for the trail by adding extra room in the forefoot and toe box for all-day comfort. To ensure a superior cushioned feeling and responsiveness, developers constructed the shoe with a foundation of stacked foam.
In addition, the performance hiking boot features a best-in-class fit system for enhanced stability and security that wearers can feel with every step, keeping the heel and ankle stable when climbing and going downhill.
The Zegama Hike was also built with durability in mind. The uppers include rubber overlays, reinforced toes and heel guards, and a precise ankle gaiter, which offers dual benefits: keeping trail debris out and helping you stay comfortable and supported for hours on end. Additionally, the shoe's wider base helps keep you feeling stable and in control when going downhill. These thoughtful design additions enable you to move easily and confidently across steep, rocky trails even while hauling your gear.
When it comes to durability, perhaps the most exciting feature of the Zegama Hike is its Vibram® Megagrip, which provides enhanced traction for any type of surface, wet or dry—peace of mind you can count on.
Style-wise, the Zegama Hike is an exciting departure from the typical hiking boot, with its bold look enhanced with distinctive ACG branding. The Nike Zegama Hike launches in a Mint Green colourway in July 2026 at AllConditionsGear.com and select retail stores.
FAQs
What is the Nike ACG Zegama Hike?
The Nike ACG Zegama Hike is a lightweight performance hiking boot that is ultra comfortable and responsive. Developed specifically for longer hikes, the Zegama Hike blends elements of running shoes and hiking boots. The result is a durable, stable and protective hiking shoe that is comfortable for all-day wear without feeling bulky.
When does the Nike ACG Zegama Hike come out?
The Nike ACG Zegama Hike will be released in July 2026.
Where can I buy the Nike ACG Zegama Hike?
The Nike ACG Zegama Hike can be purchased at AllConditionsGear.com and select retail locations.
Is the Nike ACG Zegama Hike good for long hikes?
Yes. The Zegama Hike was developed for outdoor athletes desiring lighter hiking footwear that is comfortable and protective for lengthy hikes in all seasons, geographic regions and conditions.
What is the difference between the Zegama Hike and Zegama Trail?
The difference between the Zegama Hike and the Zegama Trail is that the Zegama Hike, while suitable for running, was designed to keep athletes comfortable for all-day hiking, while the Zegama Trail is a trail-running shoe with an emphasis on speed.
How was the Nike ACG Zegama Hike tested?
The Nike ACG Zegama Hike was tested by hikers and runners in regions all over the world, spanning a multitude of real-world conditions that outdoor athletes may encounter. Durability, fit and consistency of performance were all evaluated.