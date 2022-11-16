Does Creatine Help Build Muscle? Experts Explain

Consuming creatine supplements either pre-workout or post-workout is believed to "lock in" your muscle gains more effectively, which means if you're doing strength training, you can boost efficiency with this type of supplement.

The way it works: creatine helps make more adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which is what cells use for energy and what muscles utilise for contraction. The body doesn't store much ATP and when it's depleted, it takes time to build back up. Creatine is like a shortcut that boosts ATP without that lag time.

Having a sufficient level of creatine available in the contracting muscle is associated with better efficacy of replenishing the type of energy the muscles need while they're working, Shriver said.

"By using a creatine supplement, it is possible to increase your creatine levels in the muscle by anywhere between 20 to 40 percent", she said.

By itself, that doesn't cause muscles to bulk up, but it's the effect that can lead to muscle gain, according to Shriver. With more energy, or ATP, in the muscles, they take longer to fatigue—and that means you can usually increase the number of reps during a resistance-training exercise, lift heavier weights, or both. If you're doing interval workouts like HIIT, you might find that you can put in more work at a higher intensity. You won't catapult yourself to superhero energy, Shriver said, but it can provide enough of a burst to improve performance in what you're doing.

"With this capability, you can improve muscle mass, muscle strength and performance over time", Shriver said.