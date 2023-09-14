Nike debuts first shoe in Devin Booker partnership, Nike Book 1
Product news
The shoe design features lifestyle aesthetics blended with performance functionality.
Original content published: 14 September 2023
It's official: Devin Booker, the all-star basketball player, has officially joined Nike's signature family. Kicking off the collaboration, Nike has released the Nike Book 1, the first instalment in Booker's signature series with the brand, set to be released spring 2024.
Featuring both lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality, the shoe invokes Booker's playing style: classic with a heavy focus on mastering the game. "Early on, we landed on the phrase 'future classic'", Booker said. "At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless".
According to a press release shared by Nike, to begin the design process of the Nike Book 1, Booker provided a handful of shoe silhouettes he found especially attractive, including the Air Force 1, Blazer and AJ1. A creative thinker on and off the court, Booker shared inspiration outside of footwear, too, namely one of his restored vintage cars, a 1972 Chevy Blazer K5, which he lovingly calls "Uncle Larry".
With plenty of creative foundation laid, the vision of the shoe was clear: provide athletes with footwear that celebrated Booker's playing style with his love of classic design. The result? The Nike Book 1 features elements that help with lateral stability, cushioning and underfoot responsiveness, the same release said. Under the hood of the shoe, as it were, Nike design teams layered Cushlon 2.0 foam within the midsole and "a rigid TPU sidewall for added support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom airbag in the heel", the release said.
Just like his beloved Chevy, the outside of the shoe is all about the aesthetics coupled with purpose. For example, work-wear canvas and twill on the upper provide further durability. Meanwhile, a suede collar and leather across the forefoot contribute to a plush and broken-in feel.
Coming spring 2024, the Nike Book 1 will be available in two signature colourways.