The Best Workout Mat From Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Workout mats are key for traction and easing pressure on joints, among other perks.
The same features that make the Nike Mastery mat the best yoga mat from Nike also make it ideal for other forms of exercise. This mat provides traction and eases pressure on joints, among other perks.
Here's why the Nike Mastery mat is the ultimate choice for whatever workout you have planned.
Added Cushion
The Nike Mastery mat has 5 millimetres of cushioning. Because this mat is only 1.6 kilogrammes (approx.), it can be carried without adding much bulk to your workout bag. At 2 metres long (approx.), it's longer than the average yoga mat, too.
Added Traction
The Mastery mat is made from natural rubber and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), making it durable enough to withstand intense movement. Its built-in grippy surface helps stop your feet and hands from slipping while working out.
Plus, the mat uses technology that keeps it cool to the touch, so you stay comfortable through each push-up, reverse lunge or glute bridge.
Words by Greg Presto
Frequently Asked Questions
How Thick Should My Workout Mat Be?
Workout mats vary from thin (2 to 3 millimetres) to thick (6 millimetres or more). For most workouts, a medium-thickness mat provides the right combination of cushioning and non-slip surface to help your joints absorb impact and keep your feet stable. Aim for 4 to 5 millimetres thick.
How Can I Care for My Workout Mat to Make It Last?
After every workout, wipe down the mat with a clean towel. If you can, let the mat dry before rolling it up. This will stop it from staying moist or starting to smell. Occasionally clean the mat with gentle soap diluted in water and mixed into a spray bottle.
What's the Best Way to Clean a Workout Mat?
Dilute a few drops of a gentle washing-up liquid in water. Put this mixture in a spray bottle and spritz the mat. Wipe it down with a clean cloth. Let it dry fully before rolling it up.