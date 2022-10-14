The Best Clothing for Skateboarders From Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Shop skate trousers, graphic T-shirts and cosy hoodies for your next visit to the skatepark.
The best clothing for skateboarders features a roomy yet secure fit that doesn't get in the way of ollies, kick turns or any other trick. From high-grip skate shoes to cosy hoodies to graphic T-shirts, shop the top skateboarding clothing from Nike.
Skate Shoes
Nike skateboarding shoes come in three types based on ankle height: low, mid and high. While height tends to come down to style and comfort preference, a higher ankle can offer more support during tricks or explosive movements.
Key features to look for:
- A rubber toe cap or lace protection for tricks on concrete surfaces
- A sole that provides traction and grip on the board
- Breathable, flexible fabric that ensures feet don't get too wet or sweaty
Top styles:
- Nike SB Zoom Blazer: this shoe offers soft cushioning and a flexible sole to enhance touch and feel on the board.
- Nike SB Chron: skateboarders seeking more flexibility and breathability in their shoe are more likely to prefer this design.
Nike SB Force 58: with tri-star shapes on the sole that expand and contract, this skate shoe helps boarders improve their grip and feel on the board.
Skate Tops and T-Shirts
From fleece-lined hoodies to graphic T-shirts to long-sleeve button-down tops, the right skateboarding top should feel roomy, comfortable and cosy—without getting in the way of your ride.
Key features to look for:
- Roomy, non-constricting fit for comfort
- Breathable fabric that won't bog you down
- Designs and patterns that matches your style
Top styles:
- Nike SB Skate T-Shirt: available in a wide variety of patterns, colours and stitching types, a mid-weight cotton skate shirt is a staple.
- Nike SB Skate Hoodie: for cooler rides or simply lounging, a hoodie or sweatshirt with a kangaroo pocket and ribbed cuffs is ideal.
Nike SB Skate Tops and Skate Flannels: button-down fronts and cuffs allow wearers to personalise fit, while chest pockets keep items safe while on the move.
Skate Jackets
Similar to skateboarding tops, a jacket made for skaters should have a slightly oversized fit to allow the chest, shoulders and hips to move freely while skating.
Key features to look for:
- Roomy, non-constricting fit for comfort
- Water-repellent outer shield for wet, rainy rides
- Designs and patterns that match your style
Top styles:
- Nike SB Skate Jacket: the traditional Nike skate jacket features a non-hooded, zip-up design ideal for keeping skaters warm on slightly chilly rides.
- Nike SB Skate Anorak: for rainy, wet rides, this jacket features bungees at the hood and a water-repellent outer layer to seal out moisture.
Nike SB Varsity Skate Jacket: channelling the style of old-school athletics jackets, this garment features snug-fitting cuffs and a thick, ribbed collar to hold in heat in cold temperatures.
Skate Trousers
A skater needs to be free to make quick, dynamic movements on a board, so skate trousers should be non-constricting and slightly stretchy.
Key features to look for:
- A roomy but structured fit
- Pockets that can hold a phone, keys, wallet and other necessities
- Breathable fabric with a slight stretch
Top styles:
- Nike SB Skate Trousers: it's hard to go wrong with a classic. These trousers are designed for comfortable all-day wear, but they're still durable enough to scrape against concrete while mastering a new trick.
- Nike SB Skate Chino Trousers: this style of trousers is stretchy but still durable enough to withstand challenging skate sessions.
Nike SB Cargo Trousers: With six pockets in easy-to-reach spots, these durable trousers (made from Ripstop fabric) are designed to keep items secure while you skate.
Skate Shorts
On hot days, the ideal pair of skate shorts provides ample ventilation to the legs—and can still help boarders feel secure throughout their ride.
Key features to look for:
- A roomy but structured fit
- Pockets that can hold a phone, keys, wallet and other necessities
- Breathable fabric with a slight stretch
Top styles:
- Nike SB Skateboard Shorts: roomy but secure, these skate shorts are designed for action on the board.
- Nike SB Skate Chino Shorts: with water-repellent fabric, these trousers are fast-drying for particularly sweaty (or rainy) rides.
Nike SB Skate Cargo Shorts: similar to the trousers iteration, these shorts are built to last with Ripstop fabric and multiple pockets to keep essentials secure.
Skate Hats
The ideal skate hat should stay put throughout tough tricks on the board but still feel comfortable enough to wear all day long.
Key features to look for:
- A comfortable, snug fit on the head
- Adjustable back closures or larger circumferences to accommodate multiple head sizes
- Insulative fabric for warmth or a wide-brimmed bill to keep sun out of the eyes
Top styles:
- Nike SB Skate Hat: crafted from stretchy denim, this soft cap is designed to stay secure on the head throughout the ride.
- Nike SB Skate Fisherman Beanie: for rides on colder days, this cuffed beanie is key. It has a slightly wider circumference than normal beanies to accommodate all head sizes.
Nike Sportswear Classic 99 Trucker Cap: for skaters who prefer the soft front and perforated sides found on trucker hats, this cap is a great choice. It has an adjustable snapback closure to accommodate a variety of head sizes.
Words by Julia Sullivan