Nike debuts groundbreaking technology with launch of Air Max Dn shoe
Product news
Discover all the details behind the most dynamic silhouette in the Air Max collection.
What to know
- On 26 March, Nike launches the Air Max Dn—a shoe designed to create a more dynamic heel-to-toe transition.
- The shoe is the first of the classic footwear collection to incorporate Dynamic Air, which allows for a smooth sensation with each step.
In celebration of Air Max Week 2024, Nike is debuting the Air Max Dn, a revolutionary shoe that redefines what it means to walk on Air.
Thanks to Nike's latest research and technology, the creation of the Air Max Dn marks the next generation in the footwear cushioning revolution, offering an incomparable feel and look. Appearing for the first time in the new shoe, Dynamic Air is realised in a four-tubed Nike Air unit designed for unparalleled comfort, a smooth stride and max bounce.
The air unit consists of two pressurised chambers, each with two tubes, and tuned with higher pressure in the heel and lower pressure in the forefoot. As you move, air freely flows between the tubes in each chamber. This setup allows air to respond to the pressure, delivering a smooth sensation with every step that isn't just comfortable—it's interactive.
"We call it 'dynamic motion'", says Reggie Hunter, product director for Nike Lifestyle Footwear. "The independent setup of the chambers means that the Air unit can respond to the load of your body with each step. The feeling of heel-to-toe movement is seamless because the Air unit is interacting in real time with your foot and moves with you. The Air Max Dn was the first time we were able to unlock that feeling".
Digital capabilities like Finite Element Analysis helped teams to test the Dn's Air unit more quickly and accurately before making prototypes for real-life testing in the lab. When assessing the Air unit's durability, for instance, the team could digitally simulate a year's worth of wear and tear on the shoe in just a few hours. Ultimately, Nike designers, engineers and scientists collaborated to provide all-day comfort and style—prioritising strong structure and support to create a shoe that provides traction and durability.
Yet, the Nike team knew the feeling of Dynamic Air underfoot couldn't be the shoe's only hallmark. The look of the shoe had to be fresh and bold, something Air Max lovers haven't seen before.
"We recognise today's youth dresses from head to toe rather than once upon a time sneaker enthusiasts dressing from toe to head", says DePaul Williams, product associate for Nike Lifestyle Footwear. "So, as expected, you will see more energetic colourways but also colours that make it easy to style and add dimension to the wardrobe".
Also noteworthy is the impact of the Air Max Dn on future footwear, as the shoe opens the door wide for Air Max's next era.
"Dynamic Air raises our benchmark for what Air feels like", says Kathy Gomez, Nike vice president, NXT Footwear. "We're always raising our expectations of what we can deliver for athletes. We're using every tool at our disposal and every bit of our expertise to create new sensations with Air, while doing it more precisely. Maybe most important, we're creating something that's legitimately pushing the boundaries of what's possible with comfort and motion. And this is just the beginning of the future of Air".
The Nike Air Max Dn All Night colourway, and additional colourways, will be released across Nike.com and Nike retail in adult and kids' sizes on 26 March. The Nike Air Max Dn All Day colourway will launch via SNKRS and select retailers in adult sizes. More details on this state-of-the-art sneaker can be found here.