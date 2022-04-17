af379cf5-ba73-4acc-b16c-d4d5de3e8ab2 - 17 apr. 2022

I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.