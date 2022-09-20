Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3

      Träningsskor för kvinnor

      797 kr
      1 449 kr
      44% rabatt

      Klara varje rep i Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3, som uppdaterats för att ge stöd och stabilitet i varje rörelse. Den är lättare än tidigare versioner så att du kan öka tempot till max när du tränar cirkelträning och HIIT. Med Zoom Air-dämpning och flexibilitet under foten håller du dig redo för varje utfall, steg och hopp.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Burnt Sunrise/Anthracite/Phantom
      • Stil: DJ8650-018

      Recensioner (2)

      5 Stjärnor

      • WOW :)

        Silvia29351184 - 20 sep. 2022

        Eine klare Kaufempfehlung, seit einigen Wochen trainiere ich bei einem HIIT Programm & dieser Schuh ist einfach ein Traum.

      • Best ever

        maggie923557341 - 15 sep. 2022

        Love love these trainers. So comfortable and light. Great for the gym. I run with them too … I don’t want to take them off.