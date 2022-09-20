Klara varje rep i Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3, som uppdaterats för att ge stöd och stabilitet i varje rörelse. Den är lättare än tidigare versioner så att du kan öka tempot till max när du tränar cirkelträning och HIIT. Med Zoom Air-dämpning och flexibilitet under foten håller du dig redo för varje utfall, steg och hopp.
5 Stjärnor
Silvia29351184 - 20 sep. 2022
Eine klare Kaufempfehlung, seit einigen Wochen trainiere ich bei einem HIIT Programm & dieser Schuh ist einfach ein Traum.
maggie923557341 - 15 sep. 2022
Love love these trainers. So comfortable and light. Great for the gym. I run with them too … I don’t want to take them off.