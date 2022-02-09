Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Hållbara material

      Nike City Rep TR

      Träningsskor för kvinnor

      487 kr
      749 kr
      34% rabatt

      Nike City Rep TR är en mångsidig sko som är hållbar och flexibel för att passa din aktiva livsstil. Gummisulan har bra grepp på olika typer av underlag och skumdämpningen ger en bekväm känsla — både under träningspass utomhus och under resten av dagen.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Dark Smoke Grey/Vit
      • Stil: DA1351-002

      Storlek och passform

      • Liten i storleken. Vi rekommenderar att du väljer en halv storlek större än normalt.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (3)

      4.7 Stjärnor

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb. 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01 feb. 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23 okt. 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen