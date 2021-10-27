Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV

      Träningshuvtröja med hel dragkedja för män

      947 kr
      1 449 kr
      34% rabatt

      Dark Smoke Grey/Svart/Svart
      Khaki/Svart/Total Orange

      Klä dig varmt när du tränar i kallt väder med den här mjuka fleecehuvtröjan med avancerad värme så att du kan ge allt även i extrema förhållanden. Isolerande fleece håller dig sval och behåller värmen så att du känner dig bekväm även när du varvar ner. Vill du ha mer skydd? Justerbar huva och tumhål håller kylan ute. Den är tillverkad av minst 75 % återvunnen polyesterfiber.

      • Färg som visas: Dark Smoke Grey/Svart/Svart
      • Stil: DD2130-070

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen för Big & Tall har på sig storlek 2XL och är 197 cm lång
      • Standardpassform för en avslappnad känsla

      Recensioner (3)

      4.7 Stjärnor

      • Beautiful Jacket - Great Quality

        JoseLuisR917101501 - 27 okt. 2021

        I'd highly recommend this to anyone. The quality is immediately apparent upon trying it on and looks incredibly stylish as well. I'm 5'8 176 lbs and ordered a large and though the length is a little long the arms and upper body fit perfectly. I don't mind the fit seeing as I like jackets like these to run a bit longer lengthwise. All in all, I'd highly recommend it to anyone seeking one. I can't speak yet to the durability because I just bought it but I'll update my review if possible after about 6 months of use at the gym.

      • Sharp looking hoodie

        LauraB123117024 - 25 okt. 2021

        For right now I'm only giving it 4 stars. I'm short with short arms so I buy things both in the big boys section and smalls in mens. The sleeves bunch up more than I like but I'm used to that. It's already gotten down in the low 40s, for the price I thought this would be warmer. I tried wearing this in the 50s still it doesn't block the wind, doesn't keep the cold out. This is very sharp looking.

      • Nike outdid themselves

        S G. - 24 okt. 2021

        Nike outdid themselves with this design as this is an upgrade from last year’s Therma model in colors and materials. It also looks even better in person. Sizes are on par with all other “Standard fit”. I’m 5’5, 250lbs and 2XL fits just right. Not too big nor too tight. Warmth is regulated because of the materials being used so you shouldn’t be sweating in the first few minutes of wearing it. Other than that, I’d say buy, you won’t be disappointed.