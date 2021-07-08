De här tajta shortsen är stretchiga och tävlingsredo, och de ger utmärkt stöd när du fokuserar på löpningen. Med avancerad och svettavvisande teknik, innovativa funktioner och lätt material som ger en exakt passform håller de här shortsen dig sval när du springer, från startlinjen till mållinjen.
V Z. - 08 juli 2021
Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.
JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov. 2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.
charlief417790880 - 03 okt. 2020
Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.