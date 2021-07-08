Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Hållbara material

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Tajta löparshorts för kvinnor

      749 kr

      Svart/Vit
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Svart

      De här tajta shortsen är stretchiga och tävlingsredo, och de ger utmärkt stöd när du fokuserar på löpningen. Med avancerad och svettavvisande teknik, innovativa funktioner och lätt material som ger en exakt passform håller de här shortsen dig sval när du springer, från startlinjen till mållinjen.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Vit
      • Stil: CJ2367-010

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek S och är 178 cm lång
      • Tajt passform för en kroppsnära känsla
      • Innersömmens längd: 10 cm (storlek S)

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Det återvunna polyestermaterialet i Nikes produkter består ursprungligen av återvunna plastflaskor som rengörs, strimlas och omvandlas till pellets. Pelletsen spinns sedan till nytt garn av hög kvalitet som används i våra produkter så att de kan ge de bästa resultaten, med mindre inverkan på miljön.
      • Förutom att minska mängden avfall minskar återvunnen polyester koldioxidutsläpp med upp till 30 % jämfört med nytillverkad polyester. Nike räddar i genomsnitt en miljard plastflaskor årligen från soptippar och vattendrag.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 08 juli 2021

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov. 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 okt. 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.