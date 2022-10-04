Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Strumpor (2 par)

      199 kr

      Strumporna Nike Everyday är dip dye-färgade för att göra träningen lite roligare. En design med skön passform och starka färger, och Dri-FIT som är bekvämt när du svettas.

      • Färg som visas: Flerfärgade
      • Stil: DH6096-903

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (2)

      5 Stjärnor

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04 okt. 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • Warm and cozy

        SoumenduG - 28 apr. 2022

        Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.