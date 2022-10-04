Strumporna Nike Everyday är dip dye-färgade för att göra träningen lite roligare. En design med skön passform och starka färger, och Dri-FIT som är bekvämt när du svettas.
ArthurB391845729 - 04 okt. 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28 apr. 2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.