Nike Court Legacy är en väl beprövad klassiker med rötter i tenniskulturen. Den har en strukturerad ovandel, klassiska sömmar och en Swoosh-logga i retrostil som gör att du kan blanda sport och mode. Och du kan göra gott med din look.
4.5 Stjärnor
ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08 juni 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 maj 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.