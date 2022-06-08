Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Hållbara material

      Nike Court Legacy

      Sko för män

      557 kr
      849 kr
      34% rabatt

      Vit/Desert Ochre/Svart
      Svart/Vit

      Nike Court Legacy är en väl beprövad klassiker med rötter i tenniskulturen. Den har en strukturerad ovandel, klassiska sömmar och en Swoosh-logga i retrostil som gör att du kan blanda sport och mode. Och du kan göra gott med din look.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Vit
      • Stil: DH3162-001

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (2)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • Great Shoe!

        ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08 juni 2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22 maj 2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.