Komfort och stil samsas i Nike Court Borough Low 2. Denna modell har strukturerad passform som ger stöd i en tuff retrobasketdesign. Du kan se ut som en stjärna även utanför banan.
4.5 Stjärnor
BreeT - 08 juli 2022
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 25 juni 2022
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 06 mars 2022
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes