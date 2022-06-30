Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage har hyllats för sin klassiska enkelhet och sköna känsla. Nu gör basketklassikern comeback med låg profil. Exklusiva mockadetaljer, en Swoosh-logga i retrostil och en supermjuk hälkappa. En sko som är ett måste i garderoben och som tar dig vart du vill.
4.3 Stjärnor
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 juli 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
AlexanderH - 27 maj 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
damienK - 26 apr. 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.