      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Sko för män

      1 099 kr

      Högt betyg
      Vit/Sail/Svart
      Designa din egen Nike By You-produkt

      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage har hyllats för sin klassiska enkelhet och sköna känsla. Nu gör basketklassikern comeback med låg profil. Exklusiva mockadetaljer, en Swoosh-logga i retrostil och en supermjuk hälkappa. En sko som är ett måste i garderoben och som tar dig vart du vill.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Sail/Svart
      • Stil: DA6364-101

      Recensioner (75)

      4.3 Stjärnor

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 juli 2022

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • Unglaublich unbequem

        AlexanderH - 27 maj 2022

        Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.

      • Chaussures à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale

        damienK - 26 apr. 2022

        "Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.