      Hållbara material

      Nike Air Max Motif

      Skor för barn

      617 kr
      949 kr
      34% rabatt

      Högt betyg

      En ny era i Air Max historia. Nike Air Max Motif är en hyllning till den klassiska AM1 – en legend inom streetwear sedan 1987 – med en futuristisk tolkning av barnens generation. Designen ger retrovibbar och den uppdaterad Air-enheten har supermjuk dämpning, så att små fötter har allt de behöver för lek hela dagen.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Vit/Svart
      • Stil: DH9389-100

      Storlek och passform

      • Liten i storleken: Vi rekommenderar att du väljer en storlek större än normalt

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (19)

      4.4 Stjärnor

      • Stylish & Comfortable

        Bambi - 17 maj 2022

        Theses shoes are super stylish and comfortable. They can be dressed up or worn casually. My son and I both love the look. They are his go to shoe. He wants to wear them all the time!

      • Decent shoe overall

        Brittany - 14 maj 2022

        We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.

      • Air max motif for little kids

        Kaleah - 14 maj 2022

        My daughter loves her new air max motifs. They are very comfortable and had no problem wearing them all day long. As a parent I love how her foot slides right into the shoe . The look and feel of the shoe is awesome as well. I will definitely recommend this shoe to family and friends.

