Nike Air Max AP har en stilren, sportig design som gör att du kan koppla ihop dåtid och nutid med en överlägset bekväm känsla. De klassiska detaljerna är en blinkning till Air Max 97 och den strömlinjeformade ovandelen och en mjukare mellansula ger modern edge. Designen med låg profil och mjuk vadderad hälkappa, luftig mesh och bekväm innersula är som gjord för att passa till alla outfits.
4.1 Stjärnor
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 maj 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 maj 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 apr. 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.