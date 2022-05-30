Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike Air Max AP har en stilren, sportig design som gör att du kan koppla ihop dåtid och nutid med en överlägset bekväm känsla. De klassiska detaljerna är en blinkning till Air Max 97 och den strömlinjeformade ovandelen och en mjukare mellansula ger modern edge. Designen med låg profil och mjuk vadderad hälkappa, luftig mesh och bekväm innersula är som gjord för att passa till alla outfits.

      • Underrated entirely

        4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 maj 2022

        Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!

      • Good shoes.

        a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 maj 2022

        It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.

      • Short Term Shoe

        4789294996 - 22 apr. 2022

        These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.