Inget är lika bekvämt. Inget är lika beprövat. Nike Air Max 90 är djupt rotad i sin historia med den ikoniska våfflade sulan, sydda topplager och detaljer i TPU på snörhålen. Kontrasterande färger ger en modern look och känsla.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
5 Stjärnor
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 juni 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 juni 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.